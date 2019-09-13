Took my first test in graduate school yesterday. I finished an hour early and felt bad turning in the test early, because I didn’t want to be that person. A friend called afterwards to talk about the test. My professor graded it today. I got a 96. We all did fairly well, I think.

I was bored of reviewing, so the day before the test, I went biking around the neighborhood with le beau and visited the pet store. We’ve been seriously contemplating the existence of guinea pigs. I desperately want one, but I’m very serious about animals, and I would want my pet to be happy and fulfilled. Guinea pigs are apparently very vocal and social creatures, and they eat constantly and wheek (literally scream WHEEEEEK) when they’re anticipating food.

They can be let out to walk in gardens, put on leashes, and granted a lot more freedom than hamsters. They also live significantly longer, with life spans of anywhere from 4-8 years. These tip the scale in heavy favor of guinea pigs. On top of all this, they’re nappers and not sleepers, which means they’re up throughout the day and night. Hamsters are essentially nocturnal. Guinea pigs like to be around other guinea pigs. They’re also sometimes fond of cuddling. That’s a big one in my future animal consideration.

During our class meeting, I was googling how to introduce two guinea pigs. They establish a pecking order, with one more dominant than the other. It can get feisty–guinea pigs leap and bite and snarl–so choose the piggies wisely.

On another note, I’m pretty happy to be in this graduate program. The people around me are a little too over-the-top motivated, though, so it was hella refreshing talking to some of the second years. They have mellowed out considerably and had many gossipy tales at hand. My other friend–are we friends yet?–left to attend a project meeting for an assignment due…in a month. I sat and chatted with them until they left. I have yet to get my office key, which my cohort members rushed out to grab weeks before. I did finally get my ID a few days ago, though.

So…ah…what else? Nothing much, really. Oh! My friend wrote me a letter and gave me a card, all for helping her out with one math question. I teared up reading the letter. An old student’s parent asked about working with me this Fall, and I got the okay from my boss, so there’s that. I’m on a relative high right now, despite sounding tired.

I want a guinea pig.

