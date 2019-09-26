this graduate program

in Psychology is dominated by Statistics. It’s essentially all I ever do, read, and look at. And this might be one of the dumbest thoughts I’ve ever had, but while I was driving, I thought to myself, I wish there was a version of me that understood the nuances of doing chi square test of association on SPSS and could teach it to me. My classmates side joke that I should just be a math teacher, but when I don’t understanding something, I wish a version of myself was a math teacher, because this textbook sure isn’t.

So there’s that. After this blogging spree, I’ll go back to Statistics.

My students did very well, and they’re updating me in droves. Lots of good news. I assume the silence is bad news, but to be honest, I’ve been too busy to reach out. I haven’t had the time to work with students much, so this is all past news, but I’m still really happy to hear from them.

Today is my Friday of the week, because I have my last classes on Thursday. Half the cohort’s going out for drinks. You know I like my cohort when I’m down to go to happy hour with them. Six weeks ago, I was mumbling and grumbling about socializing with a group I didn’t know. Now, I’m in on making plans and enthusiastically telling others I’m going. See? I’m not an entirely anti-social turtle. I’m just a selective anti-social turtle. I’m joking. But I can’t drink that much. It’s just to hang out with the others, because I think they’re cool.

So back to this chi square test of association on SPSS thing. I understand the concepts, I know how to calculate chi square goodness-of-fit by hand and on SPSS, but I’ve been severely slacking on the independence test side. I want to have the most firm grasp of data and statistics and programming by the time I’m done with this program. Not feeling cowed by intimidation at an Ivy League brimming with talented singers and dancers and musicians and writers and literally everything else has been good for my self-esteem. Not that I suffered from any self-esteem-related issues at my undergraduate, but that I feel a lot more encouraged to approach topics I otherwise wouldn’t have. And I think that that’s healthy.

Well, I’m done. These bi-weekly journal posts are fun for me. No pressure, no heavy audience, no prose, no poetry. I am, at the moment, done with all that fluff. Writing classes irritated me the most in college. I loved my psychology and philosophy ones that most.

