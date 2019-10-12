oct 12th, 2019

When it comes to photography, I’ve been in an archiving mood lately. I’ve been slowly posting a decade’s worth of photography onto a new Flickr account after combing through my hard drive a few months ago. I’ve also been concurrently updating a FB album with said images. I enjoy organizing and archiving things, particularly thousands of images, so it’s been an ongoing project for me, sharing and updating my Flickr.

Instagram has been a bit of a slow burn in terms of image-sharing. I’ve been posting the three rolls of color film I recently developed by hand. I feel bad spamming my feed with all this film photography, but it’s also where I’ve decided to post my art and photography. Of the people who answered my little poll, 85% said nah, don’t make a new, separate account for the film.

On another note, the new dark mode is a huge nuisance. I enjoy clean white borders, and the thought of a black background is downright disgusting to me. I never realized how much of a visceral response I have to visuals, but I do. Whether it’s a resume, magazine, album, grid, or presentation, I respond almost gutturally.

I tried to bring myself to be productive this weekend, but quite frankly, I just did not want to be. I got a lot done earlier in the week, and finished a good amount of work for next week. So Thursday, Friday, and now Saturday were spent mostly relaxing, with occasional bits of work sprinkled in.

The best part of the past few days has been the weather. The cool breeze and sunshine make me so deliriously happy–I cried tears of happiness the first day I woke up and just knew, knew from the sheer lightness in the air, that it was below 75 degrees. 50 degrees outside brings me sheer joy. I feel a deep nostalgia typically associated with this type of weather. I’m just sentimental, nostalgic, and sometimes for nothing at all. My memory tends to fog up in warm weather.

Advertisements