Write first, titles later.

I found myself pausing to think while writing during the social psychology test. That, to me, is a sign that I need to write more. I generally think as I write–not the other way around. So I will hop back onto here, WordPress, trusty ol’ blog, to churn out a small post with greater regularity. I almost said everyday but then stopped myself.

I’m a bit tired. I spent most of the morning working on the guinea pigs’ new cage: I built them one out of coroplast and cubes. They’re resting right now, sleeping with their eyes shut. That’s trust.

Even though the second year graduate students said October would be awful, it hasn’t been. I’m surprised that it’s already the 20th. The weather is cooler–still warm, but better. Halloween is in 10 days. I should watch all my scary-creepy movies before the holiday arrives and it’s turkeys and lights.

IG is my favorite social media platform. I love going through film feeds in particular. Lately, I’ve been vomiting years’ worth of film photographs on my current account. The implicit rule is to not post excessively, but I post excessively, and I post at night, and I dump it all.

I go back and forth between having a personal account, but then I end up disabling it most of the time. I’d rather stick to sharing art.

