Likes…be gone

In an effort to write rather than please, I will tack off the like button from now on, whenever I can, because this isn’t Facebook or Instagram or what-have-you. I would rather write to just write, and the social media-esque aspect of it takes away from it. While it helps me evaluate what I write, from an audience perspective, I’m not really here to write and tweak because of my audience. This is more of a web log, an old school online blog, where I journal on the inter webs.

Highlights of my day now include spending hours with my guinea pigs, holding and petting and feeding them. They’ve been home for ten days and adjusted quite well. One of them, Butter, stands on her hind legs and wheeks (a shrill “wheek!”) when I come home and chat with them.

The graduate program, as I wrote early, is so-so. It’s okay. You can kind of tell the program is still in its developmental stages, still early in formation. The professors are trying hard to make it Very Challenging, and the students are gobbling it up and, I think, burning out. Something like that. I don’t know. My favorite course is not within the program–it’s my separate business class on data analytics. I find statistics to be immensely satisfying, and data to be comforting to work with.

I still like psychology–this isn’t to say that I don’t–but the overall culture is still strange. There’s subtle (or not-so-subtle) favoritism, unnecessary pickiness, and occasional air of…judgement, I think? I’m just remembering how, at orientation, the professors declared that they gossiped about students behind their backs, and that we should watch the way we dressed. Needless to say, I was not particularly impressed. Education, at this point, is mostly a means to an end.

Tomorrow is Thursday. The month ends in a week. Temperatures are dipping. My winter break is long. I’m itching to “travel.” Mostly take mini-trips. The thought of a Christmas village makes me excited. Lights are coming up.

