Not sure if anyone is weird enough to have a hankering for their own food, but after two weeks of not cooking, I had one.

I was specifically after a hibachi steak and potatoes, but not wanting to wait five more days to go to Cheesecake Factory with le beau, I bought my own filet mignon (“a spite mignon,” he called it). I seared it, hibachi-style, roasted some broccoli, and ate it for lunch. Both were slightly burnt and crispy. There are leftovers for the week.

In the afternoon, I finally–well, I’ve been thinking about it for days–set out to make a lemon bar. They gave out free lemon bar samples at Starbucks, and once I finished it, I knew I had to go home and make it. I contemplated just buying one, but a small Starbucks bar, half the size of my palm, was $2. A rip off, basically, so I just went and bought my own lemons. They can charge me $4.75 for a mocha because I just cannot replicate it well enough, but $2 for a lemon bar is absurd. To me.

For dinner, I made some honey soy glazed meatballs. Quick, easy and tasty.

My only regret is that I didn’t pick up cooking when I was in college. Undergraduate. I cooked, but barely, and my rubbery chicken deterred me from the stove. I would have spent a lot less time squirrel-watching (and participating in psychology experiments for lunch money) and more time making food. I used to do that at my best friend’s house every time I slept over. Make food, I mean. I would help her skin potatoes, spin salad, prepare wings, smear butter on the garlic bread, and we’d prepare around the sizzling/steaming/roasting food. I miss that. I miss her. And when my guy friends and I would get together, we would cook. We would make steak, bacon, salmon, asparagus, nutella pancakes, scrambled eggs, and potatoes. Then we would watch irreverent wild television shows together, like Rick and Morty. I fucking love Rick and Morty.

So I guess I did cook back in college. Just not as avidly as I do now.

