Cold

Posted on by lu

Music-wise, I bounce from old Kanye to new Lana to Lauryn Hill’s Doo Wop playlist to classical study music. Kanye wakes me up in the morning; indie keeps me mellow in the afternoons; R&B wakes me up again; classical helps me focus.

Yesterday, I had 2 midterms, a midterm today, a test tomorrow, and a take home program test due next Monday. And an interview coming up.

Mostly I just want to edit my art videos and go through my photography, though, so I’m going to do that. And jam to my R&B.

The temperatures finally dipped below 40 degrees. I love the cold.

Advertisements

Published by lu

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s