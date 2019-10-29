Music-wise, I bounce from old Kanye to new Lana to Lauryn Hill’s Doo Wop playlist to classical study music. Kanye wakes me up in the morning; indie keeps me mellow in the afternoons; R&B wakes me up again; classical helps me focus.

Yesterday, I had 2 midterms, a midterm today, a test tomorrow, and a take home program test due next Monday. And an interview coming up.

Mostly I just want to edit my art videos and go through my photography, though, so I’m going to do that. And jam to my R&B.

The temperatures finally dipped below 40 degrees. I love the cold.

Advertisements