We’re over halfway through the semester. Finals will be soon approaching. Graduate school is wholly different from undergraduate school–in a good way. The workload is more manageable, and life is much more peaceful. It has to do with the environment, most likely, as I was fond of the city in the abstract, not so much in person. I found all the cars and people and noises to be overwhelming. I’d hide in my room, which was right by the street.

Now, life is more “boring,” but it’s more stable and peaceful. I would prefer peaceful sameness over exciting tumultuousness. I remember all the parties, alcohol, loud music. Not my scene. I haven’t gone out partying in over…two years. Let me think. Yes. The last time I went out was July 2017. I have no real intention of changing that.

Lately, I’ve been more able to embrace my homebody-ness because I prioritize it, and I’m entirely happy with it. I can smell judgment from people I used to talk to, but I don’t talk to them anymore. Because the closest people in my life are, similarly, people who would rather spend the weekend inside, indoors, with very few people around. I have stopped trying to hide my introversion. It’ll wield its head when it does.

Basically, I’ve turned into an entire grandma, and I am very content with it.

