Last night, we made barbecue ribs, mashed potatoes, and garlic bread. We bought a bottle of lime margarita wine but ended up barely sipping it. A trailer for Insidious was on Netflix, so instead of ParaNorman, which I’ve been wanting to watch for weeks–yes, a horror cartoon–we watched Insidious. Good choice, because 2/3 into the movie, I, as a friend would put it, yeeted out of there and went home. Will finish the other 1/3 tonight.

Can I just say how much I love Patrick Wilson? He’s the father in Insidious. Guy’s a total dweeb magician on Arrested Development, our heart-searing Bojack Horseman, an endearing-as-hell husband on The Conjuring, and everything in between. He somehow manages to stir up chemistry with every actor he encounters, making television seem so much more organic. For a moment, I almost forgot that there were lines in Insidious. They seemed to be coming up with their own, personal dialogue, and we, the audience, were just watching in. That‘s good acting.

Insidious aside…there’s a Halloween party tonight, but given how my bedtime is roughly around 10:30 nowadays, I probably won’t go. I seriously thought about it during our 5-hour happy hour. But then, realistically, I thought about it some more, and I just don’t have the physical or mental energy to go out, drink, stay up past 11 PM, and then go on home. I can’t tell if I am just fundamentally a grandma, and just turned that mode off when I would go out and party in college, or if I turned into a grandma somewhere along the way.

I’ve been hardcore procrastinating on learning one-way ANOVAs. Ever since I heard about them, I’ve been mildly terrified. I shouldn’t be. But I’ll stop and go ahead and learn the concepts now.

Also, I have hundreds of film photos. I don’t even know how I should share them on here. Maybe I’ll just dump them in posts over time. I’ll probably do that. I don’t really draw or paint that much anymore. The canvases and papers just accumulate, and I end up wanting to throw them away, even though I know that I shouldn’t.

