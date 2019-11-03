Sedative Songs

My driving playlist is almost sedative. It keeps me mellow as I weave through traffic.

My guinea pigs are sleeping in their play pen right now. I told myself I would clean their cage, because they’re starting to get a little smelly.

Yesterday I had a photoshoot for my boyfriend for his LinkedIn profile. He’s been at IBM for a month already and finally updated his social media. My lens broke during the shoot. I tipped it over onto hard cobblestone. In an effort to make enough money to rebuy the lens, I’ve opened up professional headshot commissions to my grad school cohort, who are in the midst of job-hunting. I know that the lens are cheap in quality, relatively so, and that I’ve replaced two lens already in the past ten years. But it’s still a bit disappointing to see another cracked-open lens.

It’s been years since I’ve done photographic work for money. Even though I loved taking on ‘clients,’ it sucked out so much of the intrinsic pleasure. So that’s why I called off photography for two or three years. Film often resurges, and the obsession continues today, but I can’t gain much extrinsically from the format.

Also, my friends in the cohort are wild. I am grateful to have found people who share similar viewpoints and experiences and opinions. People to yell over drinks at the happy hour place until closing. I ended up not going to the party, but maybe for the better, because it was wild. Maybe too wild.

And last night, I stayed up until 1 AM to finish Train to Busan, a Korean horror movie on zombies. I am a sucker for good zombie movies.

Overall, life has just been really chill. I’ve been playing catch up in my course subjects this weekend, remembering the things I zoned out on about two weeks ago. So that’s the price I pay for doing everything other than paying attention.

