The truth is that I’m probably just as bougie (boujee, basic, bourgeois) as those whom I judge for being bougie. Maybe not as much, but there’s probably more of it than I’d admit.

And then I become irritated when occasionally judged for being bougie, because that means wanting to live up north rather than south, or valuing education, or not flinching over certain things.

Because there is a part of me that acknowledges the influences that bougie-ness–or privilege, honestly–have had on me.

I mean, our environment, our families, our beings, can be chalked up to luck of the draw. We’re raised in one neighborhood or another. We’re raised with one set of values or another. We’re born into a home of resources, or we’re not. And we each can, to some degree, do something, but that varies. Separating nature (lottery) from nurture (environment) is not as easy as pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps, but mobility can exist.

There’s a lot of finger pointing towards the privileged, and maybe–most likely–rightfully so. There’s a lot of retort going one direction and shooting towards the other. It’s the political landscape.

But when did basic humanity become so warped? I don’t know. We tell our children to be kind to others, to share, to be good people, and to not hurl insults, but then we grow up and do those things to other people.

My point is that it’s complex. This isn’t a cop out, but I can see where people are coming from, where I’m coming from, but also where we, they, me, fall short.