Remembering

A normal part of the human condition, I think, is not being entirely understood. I don’t think that that’s a good or bad thing; I think it’s just a quiet fact.

After a while, I became tired of trying to understand others, trying to understanding their problems, their perspectives, their feelings. I became tired of absorbing their qualms, their anxieties, their sadness, their distress. I became tired of being near people whose emotions would radiate so far and so wide, I’d pick up on them like a receiver, and then experience them myself. At some point, around 2016, I decided that these feelings weren’t mine–they had to be my utterly depressed roommate’s next door, and I could tell because, when I left, the feelings dissipated. I made a mental block against these types of things, closed myself off to emotional absorption, took my own route, whichever that was, and decided I would feel xyz when xyz was mine.

So maybe it’s not a normal part of the human condition to not entirely understand. But I still don’t think that most people understand each other, even if they pretend that they do. And I think that they don’t because, once people turn around, they rattle off their judgements and assumptions and veiled irritations. Again, normal. We all have our own private thoughts and reactions and whatnot. But interacting with other people in this way becomes, well, the usual, in that I start to remember the complexities and emotional caverns that turned me away from people.

It’s always a little bit sad when I remember why the love reading and writing so much–because it’s a form of unadulterated expression, it’s just human thought, it’s connection that isn’t hindered by awkward pauses or catty assumptions, it just is. And it’s private, and if the reader doesn’t understand, it doesn’t make the writer’s message any less. And the writer can spew and spew, whatever madness or beauty or whatever, and they can do so without millisecond glimpses or that otherpersonly air of concern.