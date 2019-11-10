I want to go to the antique shop. And the bookstore. And the cafe. And maybe get a mocha. Or maybe not. I don’t know.

I went to the mall today. We bought matching sweaters. Her card maxed out near the end of our hang out. I wore my glasses because my contacts were irritating me and ended up looking like 6 eyes with the extra glasses that Snapchat threw on.

My pigs were out and about during the day. I spent all of yesterday playing with my guinea pigs, because we have Fridays off. The entire day. They were carousing around my room. Cocoa and Butter. Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Butter kisses.

It’s weird how this post feels so far removed from my last two posts. They just seem like they were written a long time ago.

I loaded two film rolls onto the reels this evening. It was done in the dark and took me a lot longer than, well, I hoped, but it always does. It’s tricky. Tomorrow I’ll douse them in chemicals and develop them. I’m excited.

Being alone sounds really nice.