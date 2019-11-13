The film rolls turned out fantastic. About half of them were personal photos, comprising of friends and family, so I’m likely going to upload them to my photo dump IG. I have a public art account and a personal finsta-esque account. I used to be fake and showy in my personal account, but then it got exhausting and the privacy issues were gnawing at me, so it evolved into a less face-filled photo dump space.

Yesterday, during my drive, I was thinking of how it’d be nice if I could design an app that tracked my daily moods over the course of a year. It’d find patterns and spew out summaries based on my mood logs. In the evening, although I hadn’t googled anything related to moods, an IG ad showed an app for exactly that: mood tracking. The ad reeled me in, and I quickly signed up. I’ll let you know how it goes, blog, although I’m somewhat averse to documenting my moods on here.

My life is a good one, and I acknowledge that. I still miss talking to VS at times, though.

This blog space has shifted from being more of an art portfolio to a journal log. I think its function is changing as my priorities and thoughts do. I read a lot less poetry and prose lately, too. That probably has something to do with it. Most of the time, I’m either reading scientific articles on some psychology study or statistics. The language gets to be dry at times. I miss reading prose and poetry. I keep saying I’ll go to the bookstore, but then I don’t. Hm. Well. Hold me accountable: I will go this weekend.