Landed the internship! They called this morning. That brightened up my day considerably. In terms of title, pay, field (it’s Industrial Organizational Psychology specific, yes!) and location, everything fell together perfectly. I feel a mixture of happiness and relief–this is one less thing I’ll have to worry about or work towards.

I’m also just excited. This is a field within Psychology I’ve been itching to enter, and within a few months of starting graduate school, this opportunity sort of…materialized. In retrospect, there are things that I’ve tried for, things that didn’t come to fruition, and I think that those things were not meant to be. Likewise, I think that the things that do come to fruition, smoothly, almost as if the universe is guiding something, are there for a reason. I mean, this is all very roundabout and verbose. It just feels right, and I’m happy about that. There were things that I thought felt right, but ultimately weren’t, and looking back, I’m glad that I steered clear of one thing or another. Maybe my heart wasn’t in it. Or maybe it just wasn’t right. Que será será. Anyways–yay! Things worked out.