Listening to

Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on November 15th, because, well, I’m basic like that, and I love Christmas tunes even though it was warm enough outside to bike today. It was warm until about 7 PM, when then the sun set, and we were frantically racing back towards the trail entrance. My arms were numb with cold. A bug splattered into my eye and I scraped it off mid-ride. When I came home, I saw the remnants of the bug on my cheek and washed it off.

I didn’t draw or go to the bookstore today. Instead, I did work and played catch up until about mid-afternoon, when we went to bike and then out to dinner. We gave the Mexican restaurant a second try. And the food was good, fantastic, and I enthusiastically ate my bean dip with a spoon. While he ordered, I began to scoop out bean dip. A few minutes later, the waiter gave me two more bean dips to scarf down. I also took to eating the tortilla by itself like a chocolate bar and turned 180 degrees when the woman in the booth next to us began to cough. Cough droplets can travel 6 feet. And I was not about to sacrifice my health in the name of social grace.

In the evening, I spent about half an hour or an hour petting my pigs. They’re a bit smelly, so I’m thinking of bathing them. I’m also mildly paranoid that they have a foot disease, because their feet pads seem a bit puffy. Maybe I will bath their toes in Epson salts and give them proper baths. I don’t know. I do know that I plan to clean out their cages and their toys tomorrow. They seemed to really enjoy being groomed and petted; they were happily chutting (little staccato chirps) the entire time, and eventually just rested on my lap.