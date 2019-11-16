Certain psychological dimensions are interesting to measure. I’m a girl of extremes, and often end up plopping in the middle of these types of measures. Introversion/extroversion, social monitoring, conscientiousness… it goes on.

When it comes to social monitoring, I blend in certain situations that, usually, have some sort of stakes involved. It’s a job interview. It’s a professor. It’s a professional contact. It’s a group of people I’d rather not infuriate with my real opinions. I’m pleasant. Boring. Polite, with a sheer veneer. But in more personal realms of life, I’m entirely myself. I disregard other’s opinions. I’m blind to judgements for the sake of humor. I’ll curse loud and openly; I’ll make wild inappropriate jokes; I’ll screech in a quiet place. In tests on social monitoring, I end up scoring neither high nor low; this is because I am both high and low.

And then there’s conscientiousness, the holy grail of personality variables. I roll my eyes. On the one hand, I’m all about setting goals, tidying up my space, ensuring I’m on time for the right appointments in the right outfit. On the other hand, I’m impulsive, spontaneous, and act before I think. I act, and then I reflect. I see the guinea pigs, I want the guinea pigs, I buy the guinea pigs. But I also make sure my work is completed on time. I start early. I plan. But then I deviate when “necessary.” It makes for a more interesting life, I think, with the best decisions (and worst decisions) I’ve ever made being the most impulsive ones.

The lack of consistency makes it difficult to accurately assess where I am on these scales. Some people are more consistent than others, I think. They’re not spontaneous one day and highly organized the next. I guess this little blurb just attests to the context-specificity of certain personality variables.