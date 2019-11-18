a song by the moldy peaches // 35mm film

2img003

IMG_2779

IMG_2780 4.28.20 PM

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 10.04.42 AM.png

img004

here is the church, and here is the steeple / we sure are cute for two ugly people

Remember that one song in Juno, the movie where teen Paige-Something ended up pregnant? We grew up to that one movie and that one song by the Moldy Peaches. Can’t see what anyone can see in anyone else but you. Folk indie. When my friends and I bumbled around to banjo music.

WordPress, I’ve begun my slow organization and upload of my film here.

The 35mm film was processed and developed at home (mini color lab, which is mostly made up of chemicals in 1L old vinegar containers) and scanned with a V550. Le beau had bought me one a few weeks ago to surprise me because he saw how obsessed I was with film.

Images were taken on an old Canon Snappy LX that I found buried in one of my family’s drawers, and on Fujifilm Superia 400 film.

