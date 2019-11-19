studying for my Organizational Behavior test tomorrow, but I don’t feel like it.

My management professor in data analytics emailed me today, said I did well on the midterm, asked if I enjoyed it, and wondered if I was interested in a Management PhD. No to the question, but the message made my day, because he’s my favorite professor and the metrics class is my favorite course. It’s just so satisfying manipulating numbers and finding patterns and meaningful trends–god, I mean, it’s so frustrating at times, and I’ll be intensely paranoid that I forgot to omit an outlier or the data’s botched, but when it makes sense, wow, it makes sense. And I want to yell it from the rooftops: look at these graphs. Look at these conclusions.

The feeling has made courses like organizational behavior, which is theory-heavy, and even social psychology, fade a bit more into the background. I want something tangible. I want something I can read, see, hear, explain. For metrics, I have to mentally hustle. When it comes to theories, there’s a lot, yes, but I want to just know what works. What’s going on? And what do we do about it? And how do we measure whether it works or whether it doesn’t? I remind myself that passion is discovered, that it’s not some innate, sleeping creature. It’s something you develop, hone, and learn more about. That mentality has opened my mindset to accepting things I normally wouldn’t, like, well, math.

I made a Reddit post that inspired quite the heated thread–I noted that I wanted to know what works in Organizational Psychology, and discard what doesn’t. Someone took it the wrong way. If you don’t master statistics, how can you discern what doesn’t work? I clarified: I’m not interested in fluffy topics, in validating Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, and I’m not looking to the researcher life. When I want to apply concepts, I want to know what’s tried and true–none of this p hacking replication crisis nonsense plaguing the young field of Psychology. She’s crisis Britney now, bald and stabbing umbrellas at reporters, no longer in her Baby One More Time Zimbardo-Stanford-Prison-Experiment prime, and the media has a critical eye.

Psychology taught me to be skeptical; now I am skeptical of Psychology. But still: despite the skepticism, I have this drive to not only apply, but to properly identify, diagnose, and measure anything to do with psych.