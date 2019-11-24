Loneliness in a room. I can’t find the right description online as I google different phrases. I’m looking for a description of sensing other people’s loneliness in a room. Lingering loneliness. Not current, but a compilation of hours, weeks of the feeling. The energy of loneliness that pervades a room. Sticks, like smoke, to the walls, sheets, furniture.

I recognized an odd, familiar, lingering energy. It had been a long time since I’ve felt that in another person’s space: it was more common in college, when I’d walk into a friend’s room, and it’d hit me: they were deeply lonely. Despite the laid back demeanor and welcome smiles, the strange empty, and yet entirely filling, energy–distinct, heavy, separate- would be in the room. It would permeate it. It felt like if grey cement were air. I could feel it. I would then feel sympathy, but also a desire to leave. Once I did, I no longer felt it.

That’s what I’m looking for online. Is this common? Yes, I’ll feel energies, and that’s normal. We all know the peppy Patty who’s reverberating on a much wilder frequency. And we all know the malevolent Mallory who is off-putting in her unsaid energy. But loneliness is just the strangest thing to sense in a space. In a space surrounded by people, warmth, lights and music, it lingered there. Like cigarette smoke! You could mask it with mint, but only so much.

For a moment, I paused. This was such an odd, and yet familiar, energy. Was it real? Or was it just the smell of wood, or maybe the lighting? I told myself I was imagining things and shrugged it off, but a part of me remained curious. The energy of loneliness, a distinct air I’ve felt in people’s homes–was this commonly experienced?