Sunday Tidying

Posted on by lu

Screen Shot 2019-11-24 at 9.51.09 AM.png

After a few months of a blank white blog, I changed my layout–it’s more visual and is tinted bleu now. I also re-added my film images to my posts.

When I first started graduate school in the Fall, I wanted a sparse, minimalist space to jot down my thoughts But I was looking through the blog last night, and it all just looked so empty and color-less.

Instead of making film-specific posts, I’ll just tack on film images for regular posts. (Speaking of film, my 10 rolls of Kodak Colorplus came in yesterday!)

I also weeded through inane posts, repetitive posts, overly x or y posts, so now it’s cleaner. Like Marie Kondo describes, the remaining content brings me joy.

I have yet to properly categorize my posts into Art, Photography, and Thoughts, but I’ll do that soon.

If you want to see the edits on my blog, you can click here 🙂

