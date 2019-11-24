This weekend

Friday was mulled wine night. We sat and drank spiced rum-infused red wine and talked the night away to trap Christmas and a digital fireplace blazing away on the TV. I forget what we talked about but I had four cups of wine and the room span for the most part.

Saturday was date night, my treat. We went to his favorite European restaurant with the schnitzels and potatoes and ordered the usual, laden with carbs and smoked protein. I sipped the foam off his beer until he protested. Later we watched another episode of Marianne, the French horror. When things become too wild, less plausible, they lose their power, I think–the witch embodying Mrs. Doperon was scarier.

Tonight was boba night, welcome back to town night. I got the mango fruit tea and the bubbles were of decent consistency, which was refreshing, because I’ve had some ass boba the last four times I got it. It was either too sweet or too bitter or the bubbles were shit and if you’re going to be serving boba at the korean square, you best believe you’re not fooling anyone with ass boba. Anyways. It was nice catching up and seeing her and spending some time together.

Despite this week being one of the busiest in grad school–I still don’t know what hierarchical linear regression is, but I did a project off of it–I managed to squeeze in some quality time with some quality people.