For a long time, I felt like I was swimming upstream. I eventually gave up. I swam to the side of the river, climbed onshore, built a crude treehouse with lights and soft blankets, and sequestered myself there. And I disregarded the river. But the current has not stopped. And the river has continued to flow. And a part of me knows that I must finish swimming upstream. And I’m doing that. I’m doing that right now.

The past Thanksgiving week with le beau has been well-spent. Our professors were–what’s the word, even? ridiculous? silly? naïve?–fill-in-the-blank to give us due dates on the day we returned from break. I turned in whatever I had the day before our last day, not really caring if I got 0’s or 100’s or 50’s, and then skipped the next day of class to begin my break early. I went shopping, rested, hung out with my boyfriend, and packed for our mini-vacation.

On the drive there, we stopped by a quaint peaches shop. It was filled with peach-everything. Peach salsas, peach pies, peach cobblers, peach ice cream, peach jerky–you name it. Candies of my childhood decked the aisles. A customer laughed as I photographed the chocolates. The man at the cash register gave off negative energy. I wondered: was he tired, was it personal, or was there something off about him? I stared.

When we arrived, the home was bustling with company. Family and friends filled the home. Dogs yapped at us. A new dog: Bear. A buff little black French bull. His cousins and nephew were in the garage, drinking beer. I tuckered on to bed because the ice cream left me feeling woozy. Later I found out that le beau had gone off electric scootering throughout the neighborhood.

Thanksgiving was the next day. I came woefully unprepared with my winter sweaters and long pants. I have worn the same black shorts for the past few days. On Thanksgiving Day, we walked the dog, and met up with the rest of the cousins, who were all on wheels. Bikes, scooters, a skateboard. We took turns scootin’ around the block. Dinner was turkey and sliced ham and cornbread muffins and light pink citrus shots and more. It was wobbly cheers and a heavy head, too heavy to carry, and Jhene Aiko on the speakers. The next day, we cleaned out his cousin’s room.

At the moment, I am reading two books: one on spiritual matters, and another on film photography.