“People aren’t either wicked or noble. They’re like chef’s salads, with good things and bad things chopped and mixed together in a vinaigrette of confusion and conflict.”

And our lives are spent revolving around the salad bar.

We may not be able to fundamentally alter what we already have, the original modgepodge of good and bad. But even though we cannot return items to their bins–our greed olives, for instance, cannot be re-dumped back into the olive container–we can actively choose which salad items to add.

We have the choice to add more greed olives or generosity peas instead.

And that is our free will.

By the time we have reached the cash register, and our salads have been piled mile high by the actions spanning a lifetime, we can see that our salad has been dominated by one flavor or another.

And that is what matters.