Cleaning and organizing are deeply satisfying. Addicting, even. I faintly recall being a mild cleaner when I was little, but mostly not minding grime or mess. It wasn’t until college that something went off in my brain because of Marie Kondo, who’s since shot to fame. I read her book in 2015, followed it to the last letter, and started an addictive clean-purge-sort spiral that’s continued ever since. I no longer toss the things that don’t bring me joy, which Kondo suggests–I just toss items. If they’re useless, I toss. If they’re unused, I toss. If they’re of little value, I toss. After all the tossing, I’m left with the remaining objects to sort. Later, I clean. On a weekly basis. It’s like clockwork.

Getting rid of dust and grime is indescribably addictive. On the one hand, I’m repulsed by the dirt and dust. On the other, I’m driven to get rid of it. It’s the strangest thing. I wake up first thing in the morning and clean, because otherwise, my head hurts and I’m on edge. I go to bed thinking of deep cleaning steam vacuums for carpets. I dream of having floors so clutterless that a small automatic vacuum can constantly run. I’m constantly peering at people’s corners and windows and furniture, on the lookout for missed spots. It’s somewhat of an obsession. I say somewhat because I have given up on maintaining entirely clean spaces, but I still try and keep up with decent, regular tidying. Grime must go. Dust must go. Dirt must go. Mold must go. Must go. Must go. Must go.

I am, which you can probably tell already, very germaphobic. People notice this pretty quickly. My grad cohort friends tease me about it. My friend said I was hygienic when I rushed off to wash my hands in the bathroom before eating a bagel in New York. The notion of viruses floating in the air just makes me nauseous. Somehow I’ve managed to evade illness (KNOCK ON WOOD) for the past year, but not without lots of luck and ducking. When I hear people cough, I either physically move or shield my eyes, nose and mouth. That is how illness spreads: through droplets landing in or on those entrances. And don’t even get me started on doorknobs. Or, better yet, bathroom handles that require you to touch them after you’ve washed your hands and don’t provide paper towels.

In other words, it’s a lot of mental gymnastics to dodge the unseen filth in this world–and yet, no matter how hard I try, I’ll always be swimming in a sea of dust mites. It’s not for naught: I still feel satisfied after each weekly cleaning spree. And that makes it worth it.