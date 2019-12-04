It’s not a sleepover unless it’s 2 in the morning and our hearts are bared with the things we carry and the people we’ve wronged and moments we’ve lost or hope to lose–our resentments revealed, our angers expressed, our sadness unveiled, our gratitude spilled. A sappy sopping melting mess. I swear we were friends in another life. I know we were friends once or twice or ten times before. I think we have something to teach each other. These are the people I despise. And these are the people I love. And these are the things I’ve learned. And these are the things I can’t let go of. It’s not a sleepover until it’s all tumbled out, and in the blur of my blindness, I can’t see your tears.

