Heaviness (Residual)

You could tell which parts of the antique shop held older items or relatively newer items. Newer parts of the store felt lighter. Older parts of the store felt heavier. Likewise, some items held more energy/weight than others. It seemed based on age, significance and item. A single metal bangle didn’t seem to carry anything. But–what was it again?–the floral cup and plate seemed to weigh me down. Not in a bad way: just in the sense that the items weren’t brand new, recently manufactured pieces from a shop. You could tell they were old. They had belonged to someone.

To be frank, I was toying with psychometry today, holding objects in my hand, trying not to appear crazy, closing my eyes, seeing if I could sense anything. All I could feel were relative weights of heaviness. There were blurred moods–one sad, one lively (?)–but mostly heavy. I could only feel varying degrees of heaviness throughout the store. There were few specificities. And there were no particular individuals–not that I was aware of.

I am not entirely certain what the heaviness means. All I know is that it seems to permeate older, historic spaces. Or religious areas. Old churches. Does it radiate from a certain person? It doesn’t seem that way. There’s no direction–it’s not coming from anyone, and it’s not directed towards me. It almost feels like when there’s been an argument in a room, and once you step inside, the fighting’s stopped, but you can still sense the tension. It’s simply something that was. And the heaviness was like that, except it conveyed a history of having lived. The message was I was here. I lived. And I felt.