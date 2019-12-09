The truth is that

Teamwork is overhyped. Teamwork is a bit like making a cake, where the contributors are all individual ingredients. Tasha may be the chef, and a good one at that, but it doesn’t matter how good she is if the Sal the sugar is lacking, Beth the baking soda is expired, Francis the flour is slightly off, and the Matt the milk is aged. Likewise, if all the ingredients are stellar except for, say, Matt the milk, then there’s only so much that the other ingredients can realistically do to compensate. As contributors, we’re only individuals; as a team, we’re only the sum of our parts. A “team” isn’t magically better because it’s comprised of people. At the same time, if a cake has top ingredients, formed by a top chef with a top recipe, the output may very well be better than if one person built an entire cake. There’s a lot of hype surrounding teamwork, and a lot of (understandable) reliance on it–a surgeon may perform better surrounded by a capable team. But aspects of teamwork are a lot more nuanced, I guess, than blindly running into a group and screaming, “teamwork is the best!” Because once Matt the milk stumbles in expired, it’s a lot more work to compensate than to create.

