Sunny Winter

It’s nice having a circle of graduate school friends who are in similar places in life. We commiserate, complain, and share with each other. It’s comforting. I used to be wary of groups, particularly groups of girls, because I’d been in a catty one in late high school. But in retrospect, that group wasn’t really a norm, unless you only consider high school. In a way, though, I’m undoing a lot of old beliefs–slowly, but surely–by simply being friends with these girls. It does make me wonder if, had circumstances been different, I’d have joined a sorority, continued partying, and slunk into darties. Maybe. But maybe not.

Break means drinking vanilla almond chai, reading film books, learning lessons from Haruki Murakami, teaching students, and spending time with le beau.

He’s picking me up after work to go look at furniture pieces in IKEA. I’ve recently developed a burgeoning obsession with interior design. I’ve been obsessive over cleanliness for a while, deciding that, even if things weren’t well-designed or of high-quality, they would at least be clean. But lately, a giant feather of interior design has been tickling me. I’m poring over color schemes, matching pieces, patterns and textures. Orange and white? Blue and grey? I want to settle on a color palette and stick firmly to it. Looking around my room, I seem biased towards bright, cozy rooms and beige/cream living areas. But we’ll see.

I’m looking forward to working with students soon. It makes me happy. My last student reached out a few months ago with really great news. Graduate school was ramping up those few weeks in November, so I wasn’t able to work with students. But I’ll have time this next month. Lots of time. Reading Haruki Murakami after a long fiction drought has been immensely comforting. The book has been eerily relatable so far. I don’t think that it’s a coincidence, though: I asked specifically for a relevant book. And so it is.

The sun is out. The winters are warm. Fleet Foxes: White Winter Hymnal. A song I want to learn how to play on piano. It’ll be a while until I see a white winter, but that’s okay. It’s beautiful outside, beautiful enough to go biking. I’ll likely just stay holed up in my room, though.