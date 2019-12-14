We’re watching The Irishman and I’m confusing one character for another and halfway, mind is brimming with questions about mobsters and class and their motivation to become involved in organized crime. The mafia, glorified and idealized, seems elite and sheisty, down and dirty, glitzy and glamoury. They’re teamed up with the labor unions, hailing against corporations, doing Kennedy a favor, running underbelly murder operations, owning restaurants, (violently) taking out competitors.

It’s strange–violence and wealth and exploitation and intimidation all hairballed into one. Why bother? Why bother resorting to such violence? I’m not the first to ask these questions. Academia and entertainment and everyday joe’s and lawmakers and students have scrutinized the groups under sanitized lens. What were the impacts and steps involved in labor racketeering? How did certain crime groups become economic powerhouses? Now here they are. Buying clean industries and running their way through them.

And throughout, there was an element of class and mobility. There was an element of race and religion. These were, in the start, poorer Italian immigrants in New York City, the northeast, finding a means. Poverty was a sufficient driver of organized crime. And, to be frank, isn’t it still? Culture, norms, means–it all paints a picture of how organized crime evolved and thrived. Though there is no singular image. Law sees it one way, sociologists another, psychologists another, economists another.

See, this is why I can’t watch these types of shows or movies: there’s too much to analyze and unpack. And my mind trips over its feet. I funnel down rabbit holes of incomplete historical fogs. No Rick and Morty episode has gone unanalyzed since I began the show years ago. Cartoons do this to me. Cartoons! If Bojack Horseman, a show about a depressive anthropomorphic horse, leaves me shivery in deep analyses, then these shows, these real life portrayals of groups or people–sigh, I’m never going to bed.