These are my guinea pigs, Cocoa and Butter. Can you guess who is who?

They’re very gentle and friendly. Occasionally aggressive with each other, but no fighting–none that I know of, anyways. There was a brief tussle for dominance a few weeks back, when Butter, who’s smaller, got a bit bigger and feistier and challenged Cocoa for top pig position. Cocoa was not pleased–he’s always been bigger and dominant–and things got heated. There was a night of separation between the pigs. They’re bonded, so this shook them up. The next day, they seemed to have figured out their differences. Butter was relegated to subordinate pig and Cocoa kept his spot.

They’re better pets than other species, because they don’t scurry off like hamsters, escape like turtles, pee like cats, or bark like dogs. I really don’t like that dogs are loose and loud and smelly and that they spread their stink across the home. And then they bark at every person at the door, which must be a nightmare for people with migraines. And hamsters, while terribly adorable, live short lives and constantly make a run for it. So I am very partial to my pigs. They’ve been trained to play basketball, open doors, pop open gum packs, and jump through hoops.

They’re also wildly cute. Look at those faces!