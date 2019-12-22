Christmastime is a magical time

The boat crooned under twinkling lights. We criss crossed the river, people swarming the edges. We passed by a boat filled with singing partygoers blaring Mariah Carey. Restaurant fires lined the banks.

In lieu of writing extensively, I may just create a travel book, which I do for every annual vacation. Sometimes I just fall into lulls where I don’t want to document anything–not verbally, anyways.

But my photos will tell a small story, I hope. I finally finished shooting about two rolls of film on the trip. I plan to develop them tomorrow.