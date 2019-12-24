Christmas Eve dinner

Kansas barbecue ribs, the ready-to-bake ones, the ones with the meat that falls right off the bone, as le beau often says. Mashed potatoes, mashed by hand, mashed by the glass bottom of a coffee cup, stirred in with a cup of milk and a dollop of butter: easily the best mashed I’ve ever had. Mediocre vegetables: I plan to roast them tomorrow. And then pecan pie, already made, a classic, always delicious. With dinner, I had a small glass of red wine. Delicious, light, with a slight hint of ginger.

Happy Christmas Eve, to those who celebrate.