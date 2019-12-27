Little poetic nuggets don’t spew out of me anymore. I feel like they used to tumble out. Or not. Sometimes I’d pull at them, clogged hair from a drain, and force their way up. Up, up, up. Onto my blog. So they’d splatter onto here. Splat.

The holidays are almost over; Christmas cheer is still ablaze; New Year’s tinkers at the edge, 2020 waiting to spill over. 2019 went by too quickly. It was a good year, a really good year, but mostly in the sense that time flew. I’ll reflect in approximately 4 days.

A part of me feels like this blog needs a makeover. An overhaul. A change in layout, theme, or something. Something’s missing. Maybe a lot. Maybe a little. I can’t put my finger on it. It just feels jumbled to me, like there’s a distinct lack of cohesion. Meaning. I forget the purpose of this blog. It used to be here to house those nuggets of thought, but those thoughts don’t come to me anymore. I guess I’ll figure out where I’ll go with this blog. But a makeover might be a good place to start.

Update: I changed my layout back to what it was earlier this fall.