But why can’t we all know?

Think of it this way. Think of how people grow. Think of how people’s minds and understandings of life and the world evolve as they become older and older. Think of the insights that an 80 year old or a 9 year old might have, and how they might differ.

Do you remember the top five regrets of the living? They went along the lines of I regret not living a life true to myself, or I regret working so hard. People in their 80s or 90s, who are on their deathbeds, may have these reflections only after their individual experiences. But a 50 year old mired in work to feed his family or pay the bills might not be able to contemplate the ramifications of overworking. A young 20 year old, desperate to live up to his family’s expectations, may not feel able to live a life true to himself. A hungry family cannot reflect on lifetime insights; they must address the issues that face them. The issues that people face in every stage of life are tangible, if impermanent. They require immediate tending to. Knowing and seeking truth is a luxury. Sometimes–a lot of times– suffering is more effective.

That being said, at some point, many, if not all of us, will become the metaphorical elderly contemplating our lives. We will derive our lessons, gain our insights, name our regrets, and move forward. Those are the moments when understanding truth will be more paramount than, say, when we are younger. In this life, enveloped in suffering, we are still living the lessons we will one day learn from.