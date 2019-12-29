New Year, New Project

For the new year, I’ll attempt either a photo 365 or art 365.

Not to say that it’s the first time I’ve tried either. From 2010 to 2018, I’ve started at least 7 365 photo projects, only to complete 1. It was on Facebook, lasted from the end of 2013 to the end of 2014, and the public audience kept me accountable. On the downside, I never stored the high quality photos offline, so they lived on Facebook until I deleted the account. But when I do occasionally stumble across photos, they remind me of moments that I would have otherwise forgotten. They also remind me that there were happy moments.

As for daily art projects, I’ve tried two–one in 2017, one in 2018. Both failed. The 2017 one sputtered to a stop in mid-March, and the one in 2018 made it to September, only for me to quit. Truth is, I lost motivation and inspiration. In 2019, I barely drew. I want to improve my art, but I’m too unhappy with where I’m currently at to publicly post anything. I’ll try to draw every day in January, see how that works, see if I can even stick to that. I just want to have a visual diary, where I can doodle and draw and let my brain roam. Nothing to share, nothing impressive, just somewhere to express.

For 2020, I’m thinking of doing a pseudo Polaroid 365. There are a few benefits. One, it’s relatively easy. Two, I can record snippets of my life. Three, I can sort and edit in seconds. This ease of photographing and sorting on my iPhone camera is a huge plus. Back in 2010-2013, I’d have to upload photos through my SD card, mark them by date on my computer and then transfer them to my phone. I somehow managed to puff through my 2013 Project 365 without nearly as many nifty apps.

My next question, now, is where I should post my pseudo Polaroid 365. In 2010, it was Tumblr or Flickr; in 2014, it was Facebook; in 2020, it’ll probably be Instagram. But there are some logistical difficulties in using Instagram as a main platform. I don’t know if I’ll just use my photo diary account for 365, or if I’ll create an entirely new account, or if I’ll just use the stories function. But that wouldn’t be fun, would it? There would be no birdseye perspective of all 365 days. And that’s half the fun: looking back to see the giant visual conglomeration of current life.