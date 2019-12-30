In the books: Impeachment

The thing is this. As much as people who are alive right now care about current affairs, the truth is, in a mere 50 years, our opinions will amount to very little. Us bellowing our political opinions about which figure should stick it ups theirs will really nothing more than the old man sputtering on about ‘Nam and Nixon in 2019. Who do we know nowadays who genuinely has an opinion about Watergate or Johnson’s peanut farm? I mean, aside from our grandpa’s third wife’s brother-in-law?

Looking back, future generations will only be taught one or two things about presidents. And while deep history will aim to distort and delve, surface history will only state a legacy or two. And there is seldom any emotion or argument attached to the legacies. Think about it. Rewind to 8th grade social studies. How did children rattle off their knowledge? Lincoln: Civil War. Truman: Depression. Little Bush: Afghanistan. JFK: assassination. Nixon: Watergate. Clinton: Monica Lewinsky. No matter what policies these people pushed through, no matter which groups were hurt, which groups soared, which groups were enraged, history forgot. History, and future generations, will generally recall one memory.

And although we, in current times, are so mired in our own silly opinions about impeachment, and the news stations blare on 24/7 with their microphones wedged up people’s nostrils asking how they feel about things–as if how they feel, in the scope of things, even matters–our opinions will disintegrate with time. Age will silence us. Our feelings about policies and Pelosi and Republicans and Democrats will, to be frank, die. And our succeeding generations will simply not care about the specifics. Ideologies will, for better or worse, likely endure. Despite the Civil Rights movements, the stickered MLK images, the protests that graze our textbooks, racism and sexism ripple on through time. That wasn’t a heated statement: it was simply an acknowledgement.

That being said, in regards to presidential notes, history tends to memorialize one or two moments. In this case, it is that Trump was impeached in 2019. Of course, the reel is still rolling. The books are still writing and rewriting and rewriting the details. What’s to come out of this? We will see. In retrospect, most people, before the 2019 impeachment, could not honestly describe what came out of the Clinton and Watergate impeachments. Clinton will, for a long time, be associated with the meme-worthy “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

As I reflect on the news and silly state of politics, where people spew their opinions as if anybody cares or if anyone will change their minds–honestly, who will?– this is a sobering reminder. Details fade; people pass; opinions on all sides die, and yes, that includes yours and mines; the books will only capture one or two enduring moments.

Trump’s impeachment on December 18th, 2019 will be one of them.