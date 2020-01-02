Briefly

Another year, another decade, another planetary spin: another mark of survival.

The past decade had its moments. There’s been a lot of education: in 2010, I started to care about school. Over the next few years, I graduated Valedictorian, went to the dream school Ivy with the magazine photos I’d quietly tacked onto construction paper, pursued what I really loved and began graduate school in Psychology.

I found my best friend. I found my boyfriend. Friends came in and out of my life.

I learned to feel after I stopped feeling. I let myself feel. That was halfway through the decade. And that, for me, was momentous. There was that seemingly never-ending vat of emotional capacity I was too terrified to touch. And then it filled, filled, filled. Spilled over. Humanity. That’s what we carry with us.

There was love. There was loss. There was indifference. There was, to be frank, a lot.

 

It was a good decade. It was a really good decade. It was rich and filled with happy moments, realistic lows, healthy grapplings, and good people.

There is, and always has been, so much to be grateful for.

