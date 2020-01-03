Spending my graduate break

learning languages and methods on Datacamp.

I’m back to my starry-eyed, furrow-browed self when it comes to these things. Ways to toy with data with the stick of Statistics. I’m still in the early stages of learning, of gathering my knowledge, of marrying programs to each other. Mostly, I want to know how to conduct similar statistical tests across platforms. We learn SPSS in school, but most layman will say that it’s obsolete, that the charging fee is too high for most organizations.

So I’m learning the oddly powerful, time-saving Excel, with its strangely simple pivot tables and convenient vlookups; SQL with its basic, most basic queries (like a librarian choosing books); and R, again, for statistics. Before, I was stumbling into the fundamentals of R, like matrices and vectors. Now, I realize that I need to specify probability and statistics. During the semester, I gave up around correlations–too early in the game–but I was frustrated because I didn’t know what hierarchical regression was. But I need to go back and slow down and work my way through correlations, regressions, t-tests. I woke up this morning with that realization: I can’t skimp on R. I just can’t.

I can’t really put my finger on what’s driving at me this point. I mean, I get bored during breaks. I like learning this stuff. It might be relevant in the future; it might not be. Maybe my brain is just munching on these concepts like celery sticks for snacks. Chewing until my teeth get tired. It’s fun. It’s challenging. It’s applicable. I like it. I’m not necessarily good at it, but I’m still learning. That’s what I tell myself. Even if I don’t always get it right, I’m still in the process of getting it.