I’m reminded of how much I love teaching. I connect with a student, and then I remember. My student says that she’s excited now, and that she likes the way I teach.

I remember how, amid my first semester of grad school, teaching brought my spirits up.

Ah. Maybe one day. If only they weren’t paid so poorly. That’s really my only qualm. It’s a lot of work, and not much economically to show for it.