to be together

Posted on by lu

I feel like we are ourselves; we are our own people. We have our own interests, our own talents, our own inclinations. We have our own worldviews, our own values, our own beats. We are two puzzle pieces who fit, but whose patterns are different; we fit, but we are different people. Being different is not a bad thing. The truth is that everybody is different from one another. Of course. Of course! Anything else is simply an illusion. We are similar in many ways; we are different in some others. That is a relationship with another human. To be yourselves, independently, while together.

1 thought on “to be together”

