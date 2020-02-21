Interior Design

Here are images of a virtual dream apartment I designed this afternoon. The style is contemporary; the primary colors are grey and white; the accents are pink and blue, my favorite colors. In real life, I’d string up fairy lights and add a few throws. And maybe more paintings.

I’ve been obsessing over interior design for several months, spent countless hours looking at all types of designs and furnitures and crafting Pinterest boards with aesthetics I liked. But I could not identify a single design that resonated with me. Then, on vacation, I found a website for interior design. I’ve been practicing pairing tables with rugs with couches with paintings, poring hours over this virtual aesthetic.

There are certain things I noticed: I gravitate heavily towards contemporary designs and can’t do traditional/rustic for shit. I do not like shabby chic because of the shabby part. I also do not like the orange-green-plant-and-wood pairings that cling onto hipster’s back pockets. I like L-shaped sofas, and I like the occasional skinny piece of furniture. Blue and brown can sometimes work, but they’re too dark for me. I like light spaces.

So I took the white-and-grey contemporary look today and ran with it. My poor attempts at rustic left me frustrated last week, so I today, chose sleeker, marble-esque pieces that resonated with me more. I hope that this nips my design obsession in the bud; I also hope that this style sticks.

