It’s very strange, because she had been on the periphery of my life in many ways, but I had never let her in. It’s as if my heart were a shuttered home, and she was in the yard, seeing how the panes flew off, how there were random construction workers on the roof, but she never knew the floor plans or renovation ideas or what was going on inside. She’d bring up the old house days from five years ago, describing the exterior, never having known was what in the interior.