I am in the slow midst of dumping all my film photographs from the past five or so years. It’s been three months since I last developed film, three months of finishing two rolls. I ordered in 10 rolls of Kodak Colorplus 200 in October. And I photographed a lot! But after vacation, everything looked drabber, so I didn’t shoot as much.

It’s the first day of March. It feels like it was New Year’s yesterday and I was on the couch with a British love story and a creeping cold. It’s both alarming and not all that has happened, and all that hasn’t, in the time in between. I don’t know what that is supposed to mean. It made sense in my head.

At the moment, I am on Reddit offering testing advice to students, partially because I love teaching and talking about this type of stuff, and also because I’ve found a lot of professional and academic help through online forums. I’ve reached out, made phone calls, held online interviews with people from various backgrounds. They offered their advice and life tidbits, all of which I appreciated. I was surprised at how forthcoming many people were to talk.

I feel a little weirdly self conscious, admittedly, which has put me off from blogging lately. There’s a lot of time that fills the spaces. I use that time to do things like explore the city, watch movies, scroll through Instagram, make food, mull over nothing. In other words, life is good. As Drake would say. I guess this is just a stilted update: hello, hello. I should probably write more. We’ll see if I do.