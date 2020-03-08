Moody Artist

Over bright beachy margaritas, we talk about Enneagram, a personality test.

H, who loves the test, guesses that I am a 1 or 6. I look it up: I’m principled, purposeful or perfectionistic (not really- yes- and definitely not) or skeptical, hardworking, and responsible (yes- kind of- sometimes). So kind of, but not really. But I can see that I come across as being wooden and driven. They tell me that I’m chill, I’m cool, when in reality, I’m bored and irritable and craving sweets.

H is a 2. That’s the kind and bubbly one. We go around the table guessing each other’s. I go home later that night and take the test, scoring a 4. It offers a personal biography.

Fours are self-aware, sensitive, and reserved. They are emotionally honest, creative, and personal, but can also be moody and self-conscious. They typically have problems with melancholy, self-indulgence, and self-pity. At their Best: inspired and highly creative, they are able to renew themselves and transform their experiences.

It goes on, unraveling light truths.

When Fours look inward they see a kaleidoscopic, ever-shifting pattern of emotional reactions. Indeed, Fours accurately perceive a truth about human nature—that it is dynamic and ever changing. But because they want to create a stable, reliable identity from their emotions, they attempt to cultivate only certain feelings while rejecting others. Some feelings are seen as “me,” while others are “not me.” By attempting to hold on to specific moods and express others, Fours believe that they are being true to themselves.

In other words, I’m a moody self-aware artist who thinks something is deeply wrong with me, who is prone to bouts of longing and sadness. I accept certain emotions, reject others, hold onto particular emotions. I deal with shifting identities, juggling confusedly over which is true, and which is not. My temperamental nature, while not always obvious to outsiders, is a governing force. True, true, true, true, and… true.

It was also spot-on in its description between my boyfriend’s Enneagram and mine. That it was a common combination between friends, that it highlighted the lost child and parental figure (he rolled his eyes: how many times has he said this before), and that while he perceived me as being too moody, I saw his smiley-ness as insincere. How interesting. These impersonal Internet descriptions could sum up our initially private judgements of each other.

How fascinating psychology is, and how apt the descriptors were. A lot of people push back against personality tests, fighting the fight of absolute individuality. Humans are too complex, too diverse to be boxed into tests. Humans are fraught with unique quirks that cannot be encapsulated by a paragraph. But it overlooks the fundamental truth that humans, as unique as we are, do share many commonalities, many of which can be categorized into five, eight, sixteen boxes.

It makes me wonder if certain tests, which measure different, but valid aspects of the self, can be combined to form a comprehensive description. So instead of just relying on Myers Briggs, which measures only certain components of the self, what if it was merged with the Enneagram? That would be interesting.

If you, reader, are interested in finding out your own Enneagram, you can take the test online at this website: https://www.truity.com/test/enneagram-personality-test. You can comment below what your score was, and if you thought the descriptions were accurate.