Every year, for approximately 5 months straight, all I listen to is loud rap. Gangster music, as my boyfriend refers it, but I don’t think it’s gangster at all. It’s just damn good music. Insert sunglass emoji. 😎

People close to me, aside from my parents, are always a little shocked when I blast/blurt out/break out into dance to hip hop and R&B. Truth is, I grew up listening to hip hop and R&B. I danced my childhood through Ciara, Kanye, Missy Elliot, J Cole, Kid Cudi, and Drake. The only thing that the boys I liked had in common was that they liked rap.

Here are a few songs I’ve been obsessed for the better part of 2020. It’s a mix of old and new, but tunes I’ve been hooked on nevertheless.

Morning commute challenge: how many weeks in a row could I listen to this song on repeat every. single day? It was something like 6 weeks. My favorite parts of the song are the YAAAAHs and Jhene Aiko, because, well, Jhene 💖

Too good to not include. It popped up on one of our Spotify communications and I thought it was an old Nicki Minaj song I’ve been looking all over for, but it turned out to be Meg the Stallion. Hey. I ain’t complaining.

An oldie but goodie. Drake rereleased some older songs last Fall, this included. So good! Drake is so consistently good.

Usher, Usher, Usher. And Summer. Yes! I love the last bit where Usher coos his 2000’s chorus from his own song. You make me wanna coooome thruuuu. You make me wanna be the one to start a new relationship too–this is whatchu do–

Proud to say I have mastered the perfect brr in timing, pitch, and ‘tude. Roxaaaaanne, Roxaaaaaannne. All she wanna do is party all night.