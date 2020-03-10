there’s a sweet liminal space
before spring–after winter–
where summer swells in anticipation
and the air grows thick on groggy mornings
i hear the heathers
click-clacking down the high school
halls, veronica sawyer’s curling
accent. corn nuts.
these are lazy long summers
before summers were long and lazy
before evenings filled with cicadas
at the very edge of chorus: nature’s orchestra
this space is fleeting and periodic–
where happiness syrups
time lags
and days expand
1 thought on “happiness syrups”
i love the last stanza.
LikeLike