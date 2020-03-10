there’s a sweet liminal space

before spring–after winter–

where summer swells in anticipation

and the air grows thick on groggy mornings

i hear the heathers

click-clacking down the high school

halls, veronica sawyer’s curling

accent. corn nuts.

these are lazy long summers

before summers were long and lazy

before evenings filled with cicadas

at the very edge of chorus: nature’s orchestra

this space is fleeting and periodic–

where happiness syrups

time lags

and days expand