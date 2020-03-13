A Germaphobic Hobbit’s Dream

What interesting times. It’s all over the headlines, the stories, and now, here, the blogs, where we document our lives, our thoughts, our experiences. You know what it is. What a very weird 48 hours of peak panic.

To be entirely honest, as an isolative hobbit whose full-fledged germaphobia has already made going outside a feat, it’s kind of comforting. In a very, very weird way, it’s seeing these fears validated.

So often, I’d want to go to the mall, then pause: what if someone there was sick? I’d be in a restaurant, where a man 1 table away would cough: did our distance in between exceed 6 feet, the maximum distance that cough droplets would travel? Someone would sneeze about 20 feet away. As I approached, I’d bury my face in my jacket: as long as the viruses could hop into my eyes, noses or mouth, I was in trouble. I’d keep track of where my hands had been, if they’d touched something public, and vigorously slather on some hand sanitizer.

The pervasive fear that’s spread throughout my own brain (“you need to see a psychologist!” someone once bellowed at me– right before getting sick) is now external. Granted, I’m not unaware of the economic and social implications of the world’s response. But it is admittedly nice to now live in a fearful germaphobe’s world–even if it means no toilet paper in the stores? I haven’t put 2 and 2 together for that one yet.

They call it social distancing. I call it a way of life. I scamper away from people with coughs. I monitor the types of coughs I hear: dry or wet, and count to determine if it was a one-off, or indicative of illness. When I can’t move, I hide overtly in my jacket sleeves. For so long, I’ve been wary of people, terrified of viruses. It’s helped me dodged a few pathogenic bullets, but not all. And when I do succumb, I try to remind myself that it isn’t that bad. It’s just a fever. It’s just sniffling. It’s just weakness and body aches. But I’m a baby, of course, and raging defeated once I’m sick. My germaphobia has compensated for what was once a very weak immune system, I tell myself. And it works: has it not? Since January 2020, I’ve avoided 3 illnesses I saw floating around.

To see that the world is buckling down, preaching people to AVOID OTHER PEOPLE, singing the chorus of home-isolation: it’s a germaphobic hobbit’s dream. I was going to find every excuse to do this anyways. Working from home? Classes from home? Reduced contact with strangers? I’m on it. One day, I suppose I’ll have to overcome my germaphobia. But for now, I’m letting it all out. Germaphobia and good hygeiene– snowball with the media panic!