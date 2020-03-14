time has been suspended. classes are cancelled–moving online–becoming wisps of whatever-dome in fluffy red pajamas. work’s gone online, too, which means my grease shines from my dome forehead through a webcam.

in the past few days, with all the things to do and all the apparent time in the world, I have:

spontaneously decided to bleach-balayage my hair

developed and scanned two rolls of film

started episode one of the korean zombie netflix show, kingdom

eaten half a tub of raspberry sherbet

started episode one of police pd

taken a few paranoid, curious peeks around grocery stores. bought nothing but ice cream.

eaten two fried chicken sandwiches: chick fil a is open again

taken a pre-employment drug test

in other words, i’ve been a big, lazy baby who’s hellbent on bleaching her hair into big beachy blondes. i’m also still really paranoid, terrified that i’m harboring organ-eating pathogens, but this is sort of the way i always have been. now i can just visually express my disgust at being too close to strangers. and i can count all the places i’ve touched without feeling like a Grade-A Germaphobe. because if the rest of world also is one, i’m normal.

back to the blonde thing. le beau begged me not to do it at home. i’ll pay for it! he exclaimed. i’ve been offering to pay for it! i said, it’s not about the money. he said, i’ll pay you not to do it at home. i’ll pay you 50%! i said, well, i want to do it at home. besides, i don’t even know what i want it to look like.

that was our conversation at the local ulta yesterday night. i put the l’oreal product down, but then spotted the last 40 volume developer bleach tucked in the higher aisle. ah. volume developer. youtube girls talked about using 30 volume developer. sounded about right. so i bought the box for $10. what a steal. then i watched a few nightmarish youtube videos where girls forgot the toner. so i bought a $10 toner on amazon. another steal! compare that to the $200 process.

so here’s the deal: my hair is stubbornly dark. i’ve thrown platinum blonde dyes in, only for my hair to absorb the dye, gobble it up, and leave, dark as ever. i realized, probably seven years later, that the issue was the darkness. which had to be lifted with something as strong as bleach. the colors needed to be lifted to the brassy oranges and yellows in order for other colors to stick. so it hit me later, but i didn’t do anything with the knowledge.

now, though, my plan is this. and hear me out. i’m going to paint-bleach my hair, balayage style. i’m going to leave it in for 1 hour. i’m going to anticipate cheeto-orange tresses, if i’m lucky. i will then use a toner–3 days later–with a 20 volume developer. this will hopefully reduce the brassiness to something more grey and ashy.

i want something that’s, like, chestnut ash, or subtle ash blonde, highlights, or baby lights, or whatever. i want something, as i declared over the phone, that made people wonder if i just happened to go to the beach a lot. what is that supposed to mean? the beach? because the sun makes your hair lighter, i said. so maybe people would wonder if i went to the beach a lot.

just a big lazy baby wanting to look like an ABG.