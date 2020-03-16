we’re on the group chat, lamenting our now-gone happy hours for the rest of the semester.

i bleached my hair this morning. it turned out well! i’m planning to re-bleach in about a week or two, because today was only stage one of color lifting. next time, i’ll start in the reverse direction, where the outside will be dyed before the inside. i’ll also work on framing my face. and i’ll saturate the ends to bring out the blonde.

today, we drove around the region. by region, i mean rural-suburbia– north, north, north. at first it was a search for cardboard. it evolved into aimless meandering. we found a bunch of goats and lambs by a trail, and as i walked over to them, they bleated happily and trotted towards me. we fed one of them fresh grass from outside the gate.

we passed by a hobbit-home and skated around the odd neighborhood. pot-holes littered the ground, and every home was different from the next. evidently, each owners had purchased the plot of land, then hired a unique home developer. from the villas of spain to the backwoods of virginia, each house hailed from some vastly different land. but it didn’t. it was all here. on a plot of muddy, uneven land, where there were no sidewalks. that is a neighborhood peeve of mine: no sidewalks.

we drove over a bridge that reminded me of dc, and crossed onto a bridge known for its hauntings. we dipped into a cozy, hobbit-esque coffeeshop, but not until we’d cloroxed the table. hunger drove us to taco cabana, where i got the steak tacos.

i know the world is in chaos at the moment. i mean, some parts are. a lot of upheaval and uncertainty. there’s a lot of paranoia to be felt through glass screens. but people outside, out in the real world–it’s strange, they seem fine. i still avoid them each like the plague, eye them warily, dodge them audibly. but here, the pervasive fear is much greater online than off. more people seem to be out and about than ever before.

also, i’m not at all comforted by this whole ‘flattening the curve’ thing that’s circulating on social media. i would rather not have the same amount of cases spread out over time. i would rather not get sick at all. i know there’s the stuff on resources etc. but isn’t the purpose of avoiding people… avoiding pathogens?

anyways, like everyone else, i hope this all pipes down soon.